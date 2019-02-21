Rail Neer bottling plant work gains pace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After facing initial hiccups, civil works of the Rail Neer bottling plant are proceeding at a brisk pace at Malavalli Industrial Corridor in Gannavaram mandal. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) proposed the project to quench the thirst of passengers travelling through Vijayawada division.

Speaking to TNIE on Wednesday, IRCTC deputy general manager ND Bhujanga Rao said Mumbai-based Gunraaj Aqua Pvt Ltd was entrusted with the task to materialise the project under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode at Malavalli.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 20 crore and the plant will be maintained for a period of 15 years, he said. Rao said the bottling plant can produce water bottles of 85,000 litre water per day. Each bottle will be sold at an affordable price of Rs15 per litre. The Vijayawada division requires 15,000 litre per day to meet the drinking water needs of the passengers. Over the years, due to lack of a bottling plant in Vijayawada division, packaged water bottles were purchased from Paluru, near Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, to cater to the drinking water needs of the passengers, he said. By June, the plant will reach a manufacturing capacity of one lakh bottles.

According to IRCTC officials, considering the rising passenger footfall in division, the Railway Board sanctioned `10 crore during 2012-13 to set up the Rail Neer bottling plant in the city.But the project gathered dust for many years. Finally, land was identified near Krishna Canal Junction and several companies participated in the bidding process. However, they distanced themselves from the process because of the railway authorities’ insistence to carry out the works under Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. But post-bifurcation, the project has gained momentum.

In this regard, a team of officials conducted a ground-level survey and identified land for the project in Malavalli Industrial Corridor. Impressed with the infrastructure facilities, in July 2017, the corporation purchased 1.05 acre land from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) at a cost of Rs 16.50 lakh per acre under Out Rate Sale (ORS) as fixed by the State government.