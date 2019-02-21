Home Cities Vijayawada

Rs 50 crore assets unearthed in ACB raids on tourism official

The properties amassed by Siva Rao, who started his career as a typist in 1987, left the ACB officials stunned.

Published: 21st February 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2019 10:31 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sleuths of Central Investigation Unit (CIU) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed more than Rs 50 crore (as per the market value) worth of disproportionate assets (DA) in raids on the properties of Estate Officer of Tourism Department Rachuri Siva Rao (55) on Wednesday. The ACB conducted simultaneous raids on the residence of Siva Rao at Smitha Towers in Tikkle Road and properties of his family members and close associates.

The anti-corruption watchdog found that Siva Rao was in possession of 14 house plots, two flats, two individual houses, an RCC shed and one-acre agricultural land. The officials also seized the documents of properties worth around Rs 4 crore (book value), Rs 18 lakh in cash, 793 grams of gold ornaments, 1 kg silver ornaments, LIC premium receipts for Rs 3 lakh, contribution towards Rs 20 lakh chit funds, a car (Hyundai Creta) and two two-wheelers (TVS Jupiter and Honda Activa).

The ACB officials said most of the assets unearthed during the raids were in the name of his mother-in-law Darla Chittemma, brother-in-law Vijaya Kumar and other relatives. “The value of the properties would be more than Rs 50 crore in the open market as they are located in the limits of the Capital Region Development Authority, Vijayawada city and surrounding villages,” said DSP - CIU A Rama Devi.

The properties amassed by Siva Rao, who started his career as a typist in 1987, left the ACB officials stunned. He got promotions as an office assistant, deputy tahsildar and worked in Penamaluru from 2003 to 2006 and later as deputy tahsildar (urban land ceiling) from 2006 to 2008.

‘Official has role in Rs 40-crore  land scam’

According to ACB officials, Siva Rao made his riches while he was working as tahsildar in Vijayawada Urban mandal from 2012 to 2018. During his tenure, he resorted to several corrupt practices and got rich, they said. “There were many allegations against Siva Rao. He supported many real estate agents and benefited from them. We are collecting evidence,” said the officials.

Siva Rao was arrested and a case under Prevention of Corruption Act registered against him. He will be produced before the Vijayawada ACB court. Following the ACB raidS, Siva Rao was suspended
The ACB raids on Siva Rao confirmed his involvement in `40-crore freedom fighter’s land scam. 
While searching, the ACB officials came to know that he appropriated around 75 cents of the five acres of land belonging to freedom fighter Kesireddy Suryanarayana. 

The scam came to light last year when a lorry driver Ramireddy Koteswara Rao lodged a complaint against Telugu Desam corporator Ganduri Mahesh, real estate agent Maganti Babu and Panuku Ramesh, alleging that the trio created fake documents showing him as the owner of the freedom fighter’s land and sold the same to various parties. “It is evident that Siva Rao exploited his position as tahsildar for his personal gains.

