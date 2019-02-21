Students to get new fee reimbursement this year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The enhanced fee reimbursement of Rs 45,000 for eligible engineering students is going to be implemented from the 2019-20 academic year itself. Though the officials made it clear that those who are going to take admission from this academic year will get the enhanced fee reimbursement package, it is not yet clear whether it will apply for those already studying in the engineering colleges of the State.

As of now, the State government is paying a maximum amount of Rs 35,000 as fee reimbursement to the students belonging to BC, EBC, SC and ST categories, who are enrolled in engineering and architecture colleges across the State. The State government released an order on February 18, stating that all the students belonging to BC, EBC, Kapu, SC and ST communities under the prescribed income limit are eligible for the revised fee reimbursement.

However, there is a lot of confusion regarding the same among the students. “We welcome the State government’s decision to increase the fee reimbursement for the engineering students. The government should extend the revised reimbursement to the existing students also,” said G Mahesh, a student. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) enhanced engineering fees in 2018 from `1 lakh to `1.2 lakh.

The government constituted a panel in September to study the fee reimbursement structure. The panel, headed by G Panda Das, recommended to enhance reimbursement upto Rs 65,000. The government approved the report and enhances the reimbursement upto Rs 45,000.

Fees structure

Rs 45,000

Fee reimbursement to be given to eligible engineering students in State

Rs 35,000

Present fee reimbursement for engineering students

Rs 1.2 lakh

Engineering course fee from 2018

Rs 1 lakh

Engineering course fee until 2018