TDP manifesto to focus on five sectors in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first meeting of the TDP manifesto committee held under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in his chambers at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday decided to give priority to farmers, welfare, youth, women and middle-class families.

Resolving that cent per cent issues mentioned in the 2004 election manifesto were implemented in the last four-and-a-half years, the committee decided to continue the ongoing schemes and implement them more effectively.

