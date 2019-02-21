VMC chief reviews MLC election arrangements

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas on Wednesday held a meeting with people’s representatives of Central Assembly constituency and police officials to discuss the steps to be taken for the smooth conduct of Krishna and Guntur districts’ graduate constituency MLC elections.

The officials informed the municipal commissioner that around 8,046 persons enrolled for the graduate elections pertaining to the Central Assembly constituency. Four polling centres have been arranged to ensure hassle-free conduct of polling and extensive campaigning is being done to make voters aware of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), they added.

The municipal commissioner called upon the voters to contact toll-free number 1950 for verifying whether their names exist in the voter list or not. In case there name is not in the list, they can contact the toll free number and the service providers will further guide them, he added.

Four held for carrying out political survey

Vijayawada: Pamarru police have reportedly taken four youth into custody for allegedly conducting a political survey of sorts in Uruturu village on Wednesday. According to sources, the issue came to light when a few people, claiming to be representatives of Axis My India, were collecting details from voters and took feedback as to which party they would vote for in the coming elections. They also tried to coax the villagers into voting for TDP.