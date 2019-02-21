Woman gets daughter killed by paramour

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and killed brutally by her mother’s paramour in Krishna district, police said, adding the entire event was planned. The gruesome incident took place on Tuesday night in Gummididuru village of Penuganchiprolu mandal, in which the minor’s father was also injured as he tried to resist the kidnapping.

According to local police, the victim, Vemula Eeswari, was a Class 4 student of a government school in Gummididuru. The accused, Vemavarapu Manish (31), developed intimacy with the minor’s mother Vemula Dhana Lakshmi (27) a few months ago, while working at a factory in the mandal.

When the eight-year-old came to know about their illicit relation after she caught them red-handed, her mother and Manish decided to kill her, fearing that she might reveal this to her father Vemula Krishna (32), the police explained.

“As part of their plan, Dhana Lakshmi allowed Manish to enter in her house on Tuesday late hours. Manish kidnapped the girl, choked her to death and left her body in the fields. While taking the girl from the house, the minor’s father was alerted by a sound, and was injured in a scuffle with Manish,” the police added.

When the villagers noticed Eeswari’s body in the fields on the village outskirts, they informed the police on Wednesday. During investigation, the accused admitted to the crime and said he killed the girl with the woman’s help. A case under section 302 of IPC (Murder) was registered and the duo were taken into custody.

Illicit affair

