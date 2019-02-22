Howrah-Vijayawada train extended up to Tirupati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) officials have said that train number 20889/20890 Howrah - Vijayawada - Howrah Humsafar Express will be extended up to Tirupati with effect from February 23.

Train number 20889 Howrah - Tirupati Humsafar Express will depart Howrah at 12.40 hours with effect from February 23 and arrive/depart Vijayawada at 07.45/08.00 hours, arrive/depart Ongole at 09.38/09.40 hours, arrive/depart Nellore at 11.18/11.20 hours, arrive/depart Renigunta at 14.10/14.12 hours and arrive Tirupati at 14.45 hours on the next day.

Train number 20890 Tirupati - Howrah Humsafar Express will depart Tirupati at 16.15 hours with effect from February 24, and arrive/depart Renigunta at 16.35/16.36 hours, arrive/depart Nellore at 18.58/19.00 hours, arrive/depart Ongole at 20.23/20.25 hours, arrive/depart Vijayawada at 22.50/23.05 hours and arrive Howrah at 18.30 hours on the next days.

Kacheguda - Miryalaguda DEMU has been extended up to Nadikudi.