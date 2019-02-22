Home Cities Vijayawada

Howrah-Vijayawada train extended up to Tirupati

While the Kacheguda - Miryalaguda DEMU has been extended up to Nadikudi, the Humsafar Express will leave Howrah at 12:40 hours and arrive Tirupati at 14.45 hours on the next day.

Published: 22nd February 2019 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Train

Image of a train used for represenational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) officials have said that train number 20889/20890 Howrah - Vijayawada - Howrah Humsafar Express will be extended up to Tirupati with effect from February 23.
Train number 20889 Howrah - Tirupati Humsafar Express will depart Howrah at 12.40 hours with effect from February 23 and arrive/depart Vijayawada at 07.45/08.00 hours, arrive/depart Ongole at 09.38/09.40 hours, arrive/depart Nellore at 11.18/11.20 hours, arrive/depart Renigunta at 14.10/14.12 hours and arrive Tirupati at 14.45 hours on the next day.

Train number 20890 Tirupati - Howrah Humsafar Express will depart Tirupati at 16.15 hours with effect from February 24, and arrive/depart Renigunta at 16.35/16.36 hours, arrive/depart Nellore at 18.58/19.00 hours, arrive/depart Ongole at 20.23/20.25 hours, arrive/depart Vijayawada at 22.50/23.05 hours and arrive Howrah at 18.30 hours on the next days.

Kacheguda - Miryalaguda DEMU has been extended up to Nadikudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Central Railway Humsafar Express Howrah Vijayawada train extension Howrah to Tirupati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi receives Seoul Peace Prize for 2018
Metal Birds manouevers during the inauguration of the 12th edition of Aero India 2019 air show at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Asia's largest air show Aero India 2019 begins in Bengaluru
Gallery
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has joined hands with Defence Ministry to host Aero India 2019, the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in country's aerospace engineering. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)
Aero India 2019 Day 2: General Bipin Rawat flies HAL's Tejas, other highlights
As south Indian star Vedhika turns 31, let us take a look at some of the stunning photos of the 'Kaaviya Thalaivan' actress. (Photo | Vedhika Instagram)
Happy birthday Vedhika: Check out some gorgeous photos of the diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp