By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in association with Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, will organise a two-day National Conference on Cashewnut at Gateway Hotel here from February 22. The meet will focus on ‘Productivity Enhancement and Value Addition for Doubling Farmer’s Income’.