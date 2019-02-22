One killed, three injured as car rams truck in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One youth was killed on the spot and three others were injured when their speeding car lost control and rammed a truck parked near Krishna Lanka on Wednesday night. Krishna Lanka CI P Ramachandra Rao said the deceased was identified as P Nagarjuna (28), a resident of Patamata. The three injured were identified as G Priyanka (22), a native of Tadepalli in Guntur district, S Janakiram (22) and P Harish (24). They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The health condition of the trio is said to be stable.