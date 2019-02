3-day Kuchipudi festival begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A three-day Kuchipudi dance festival, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Culture and Tradition in association with Nritya Arts Academy commenced on Friday here at Siddhartha auditorium.

A Kuchipudi dance depicting ‘Padmavati Parinayam’ was performed on the first day.

While the character of Padmavati was depicted by Sowmya, Kumari Pratyusha depicted Sinivasudu; Venkatarama Sharama Akssaraju; Nikitha Vakala Mata; Vaishnavi Brahma Nartaki and Jayalahari depicted Sivuvu and Naradudu.

Further Sodi Ammai was depicted by Manasvini, Sarasvati Nartaki by Pravallika, Brahma and Gollavadu by Tajuddin, Buhu Maharshi and Samantaraju by Jaan, and Maharani by Sankeeratana.

The background dancers included Manogna, Keerthi, Harshini, Srija, Bhargavi, Sai Srujanasri.

53 years of AP Nataka Kalasamiti

Venkata Lakshmi Durga Natyamandali performed Srikrishna Rayabaram on the occasion. The group belongs to Hyderabad. The play is written by Tirupati Venkata Kavulu