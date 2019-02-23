City doctor selected for psychiatrist board

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director of VIMHANS Hospitals and a senior psychiatrist there, Dr Indla Ramasubba Redyy, has been selected as part of a national-level psychiatrist board by The National Board of Examinations, affiliated to the Central Ministry of Health.

The National Board of Examinations has the responsibility of granting permission for starting new PG Medical courses in recognised private and government hospitals.