District fully prepared for polls: Krishna Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Krishna district is fully prepared to hold the upcoming elections. We request the voters to check whether the details on their voter identity cards are correct or not and make sure their names are there on the voters list,” said Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz while addressing a press conference on Friday.

MD Imtiaz further said that the district administration was gearing up to make sure ethical voting takes place in the elections. “Special drives will be conducted on February 23 and 24 for voter enrolment and people are requested to make use of them. Awareness programmes will also be held on the use of EVMs and VVPATs.

People who want to get enrolled as voters and those who have to make changes to the existing details on their card should take their Aadhaar card and a passport size photograph along with them to the polling station. Also, wheelchairs will be provided at the polling booths to the differently-abled voters,” he said.

He further said that officials concerned will urge people to vote by airing advertisements on TV and in cinema halls.

A month-long campaign starting February 29 will be aimed at encouraging people to cast votes.

As many as 33.05 lakh voters have enrolled in the district. This figure includes 2.50 lakh new voters, he said, adding that as many as 33,000 staff members will be deployed at about 3,968 polling stations.