Home Cities Vijayawada

District fully prepared for polls: Krishna Collector

MD Imtiaz further said that the district administration was gearing up to make sure ethical voting takes place in the elections.

Published: 23rd February 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Krishna district is fully prepared to hold the upcoming elections. We request the voters to check whether the details on their voter identity cards are correct or not and make sure their names are there on the voters list,” said Krishna District Collector Md Imtiaz while addressing a press conference on Friday. 

MD Imtiaz further said that the district administration was gearing up to make sure ethical voting takes place in the elections. “Special drives will be conducted on February 23 and 24 for voter enrolment and people are requested to make use of them. Awareness programmes will also be held on the use of EVMs and VVPATs.

People who want to get enrolled as voters and those who have to make changes to the existing details on their card should take their Aadhaar card and a passport size photograph along with them to the polling station. Also, wheelchairs will be provided at the polling booths to the differently-abled voters,” he said. 
He further said that officials concerned will urge people to vote by airing advertisements on TV and in cinema halls.

A month-long campaign starting February 29 will be aimed at encouraging people to cast votes.
As many as 33.05 lakh voters have enrolled in the district. This figure includes 2.50 lakh new voters, he said, adding that as many as 33,000 staff  members will be deployed at about 3,968 polling stations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp