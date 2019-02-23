Home Cities Vijayawada

Jagan in UK to get hawala funds, says Chandrababu,YSRC hits back

 Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for London to get hawala funds to fund elections.

Published: 23rd February 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has left for London to get hawala funds to fund elections. He said politicians normally do not go to foreign countries especially when polls are round the corner.During a teleconference with the party leaders on Friday, the CM wanted the TDP cadres to counter the allegations being made by the principal Opposition party against the TDP.“The YSRC has become an expert in all sorts of malpractices. They add fake votes and file complaints blaming others for the same. Similarly, they have also become experts in conducting fake surveys,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, taking note of Naidu’s remarks against Jagan’s visit to London, YSRC MLA G Srikanth Reddy said, “Naidu is making a mountain out of a molehill. The YSRC chief is visiting his daughter studying in London. Obviously, Naidu knows nothing of family bonding.”He said, “By levelling baseless remarks on the Leader of Opposition’s visit to London, the CM is trying to cover up his own failures and the controversies against him and his governance.”

While a senior TDP leader insults the Dalits, the TDP government is projecting a suspicious death as a suicide in Guntur district — they point to how desperate Naidu is to wriggle out of the situation, he said. The Chief Minister went to the extent of praising Pak PM Imran Khan, belittling India’s sovereignty at a time when the entire nation stood behind the Centre in condemning the cross-border terrorism, the YSRC MLA, adding that this is born out of frustration.

