Nat’l conference on improving cashew cultivation begins

 Horticulture commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary said that his department was taking steps to improve the cultivation of cashew and value-added products of the fruit.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Horticulture commissioner Chiranjiv Choudhary said that his department was taking steps to improve the cultivation of cashew and value-added products of the fruit. After inaugurating a two-day national conference on improving cashew cultivation in the State, the Commissioner said that the byproducts of cashew have a huge market. “Oil extracted from cashews has a large market.

That is why the government is working on increasing the production of a variety of cashews using latest techniques,” he said. He added that cultivating the fruit would help double the income of farmers as it had a very high demand in the market.

The Commissioner noted that over 250 delegates from 17 States from across the country were participating in the conference. “A report would be submitted to us on the deliberations made in the conference on the latest techniques for improving cashew cultivation,” he added.

He further explained the initiatives taken up by the State government to promote horticulture in Andhra Pradesh. “Over the last three to four years, production of horticulture crops has increased manifold, especially in Rayalaseema region. This has helped in boosting the farmers’ income,” Chiranjiv Choudhary said.

