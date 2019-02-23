Rs 2 lakh fine slapped on slimming clinic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a sensational judgment, the Vijayawada Consumer Forum on Friday imposed a fine of `2 lakh on Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, a weight loss centre, for cheating.It directed the management of the clinic to pay the fine amount to the Consumer Forum Society and refund `78,652 fee paid by the victim along with 9 percent interest. The four respondents in the case - Metla Jayani (branch manager), Chandrakala (consultant), Nalini Paul (slimming manager) and managing director of Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd - were told to pay `5,000 each to the petitioner.

Following a petition filed by N Satyavati Devi, consumer forum court judge R Madhava Rao warned the management against indulging in such unethical practices. According to the judge, Satyavati was attracted by the television advertisements of Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd and joined a weight loss programme at the clinic in 2017 and soon she ended up in hospital with side effects of a botched up treatment given by slimming technicians. She paid `78,652 for ‘lose your weight in three sittings’ programme.

“They promised to help me lose my weight in just three sittings and, without prior information at the time of my joining the clinic, they put me through a strict dietary regime. They told me to eat two idlis for breakfast, one cup of rice for lunch and nothing for dinner. It was total fasting in the night,” she said.

‘My body got disfigured’

Despite following their instructions for four months, I did not lose weight and, on top of it, I suffered stomach pain and my body got disfigured, Satyavati said.She said the management had roped in cinema stars to advertise its weight loss programmes through television channels. “Carried away by veteran film actors Raasi and Rambha endorsing efficacy of slimming techniques of the clinic, I enrolled myself for the programme.

In the advertisements, the management persuaded people that their treatment would work wonders and one could shed 10 kg weight in just three sessions,” Satyavati pointed out.After hearing the both sides, Justice Madhava Rao said that it should serve as an eye-opener for public and clinics involved in unfair practices. The judge also observed that Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd failed to explain to the client their treatment procedure, qualifications and the authenticity of their claim.