Sri Chaitanya pupils excel in NTSE

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of Sri Chaitanya schools bagged 13 ranks in top 10 and 66 ranks in top 10 in all the categories of National Talent Search Examination for the year 2018-19.According to a press release issued here, Sri Chaitanya School Academic Director Seema said while 139 students got selected in the examination, 90 students were from Sri Chaitanya schools, the highest in the State.

She claimed that the institute was the only one to secure the highest number of selections at the all-India level. No other school in Andhra Pradesh had more than 12 students getting selected in this examination, she claimed. Sri Chaitanya Schools Chairman BS Rao congratulated the students and parents. He said individual attention to every student, research-oriented teaching methodology behind the students’ excellence.