Home Cities Vijayawada

Chitramukhi exhibition underway in Vijayawada

Through her three paintings, she depicted how a woman’s confidence can make or break the world.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

A woman, along with her daughter, looks at the paintings showcased at Chitramukhi, an art expo, in city on Saturday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chitramukhi, a three-day exclusive exhibition on the life of women with the theme ‘The Complete Reflection of Women’s Skills & Ideas’ being organised by Chitram Art Institution began at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, here on Saturday.

Around 60 women have showcased 100 paintings. While LKG student Diya Ranganath is the youngest artist, who has painted ‘A girl with love for books’, 80-year-old Kanaka Durga is the oldest artist, who has painted two pictures - one depicting a lady drawing rangoli outside her home and another on mystic poetess Mirabai. Paintings on Sunitha Williams, Lata Mangeshkar, Junko Tabei etc., have also been showcased. 

“Painting is one of the art forms that liberate us. We can actually pour out our hearts through drawings and paintings. I feel that womanhood is very special. Women are like nature, which control each and everything on the planet,” said Sudha, one of the painters. 

Through her three paintings, she depicted how a woman’s confidence can make or break the world. “This exhibition provided a platform for my students to express their thoughts on various gender issues. 90 per cent of my students are women,” said Chitram Sudheer, director of Chitram Art Institute. The expo will be open for public in the evenings till Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitram Art Institution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp