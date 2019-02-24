Chitramukhi exhibition underway in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chitramukhi, a three-day exclusive exhibition on the life of women with the theme ‘The Complete Reflection of Women’s Skills & Ideas’ being organised by Chitram Art Institution began at The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, here on Saturday.

Around 60 women have showcased 100 paintings. While LKG student Diya Ranganath is the youngest artist, who has painted ‘A girl with love for books’, 80-year-old Kanaka Durga is the oldest artist, who has painted two pictures - one depicting a lady drawing rangoli outside her home and another on mystic poetess Mirabai. Paintings on Sunitha Williams, Lata Mangeshkar, Junko Tabei etc., have also been showcased.

“Painting is one of the art forms that liberate us. We can actually pour out our hearts through drawings and paintings. I feel that womanhood is very special. Women are like nature, which control each and everything on the planet,” said Sudha, one of the painters.

Through her three paintings, she depicted how a woman’s confidence can make or break the world. “This exhibition provided a platform for my students to express their thoughts on various gender issues. 90 per cent of my students are women,” said Chitram Sudheer, director of Chitram Art Institute. The expo will be open for public in the evenings till Monday.