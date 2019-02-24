DRI seizes Rs 2.71 crore ganja from ambulance 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Visakhapatnam Regional Unit, seized 1,813 kg of ganja worth Rs 2.71 crore while it was being smuggled in an ambulance on Saturday.

After getting specific intelligence inputs, the DRI sleuths intercepted an ambulance coming from Sabbavaram on Sabbavaram-Pendurthi road. When checked, they found 1,813 kg of ganja packed in 361 HDPE sacks.

Each packet weighs around 5 kg. To avoid checking at check posts, the ganja smugglers used the ambulance for the transport of the contraband. The ambulance driver was arrested. When questioned, the driver told the DRI sleuths that the contraband was procured from Visakhapatnam Agency and it was being smuggled to Raipur in Chhattisgarh. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.