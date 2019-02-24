In last-ditch effort, BJP takes up rail zone issue with Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IN what is seen as a last-ditch effort to convince the Centre for setting up a Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, a delegation of BJP leaders on Saturday met Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi urging him to take a positive decision over the assurance under the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The BJP, which is under sharp criticism from TDP, Congress and other parties for failing to fulfil the APRA assurances, expects that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a formal announcement on setting up of the railway zone in his public meeting in Vizag on March 1.

The team, led by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and comprising party MPs K Hari Babu, Gokaraju Ganga Raju, GVL Narasimha Rao and others, submitted a memorandum to Goyal and apprised the latter of the aspirations of the people.

Speaking to the media after meeting Goyal, former Union minister D Purandeswari said that they had asked the minister to respond to their request positively and added that they informed him about the aspirations of the people of North Andhra over the railway zone.

“Not just the aspirations of the people, we apprised him of the injustice rendered to the region in the absence of the railway zone. We can have halts of trains and new trains (in case of a railway zone) and locals will have more tickets available for them if the railway zone is set up,’’ she said.​

Purandeswari said that they had told the minister about the history of the railway zone. Earlier, Waltair division was part of the South East Railway zone. When former MP late K Yerrannaidu was the member of the Railway Board standing committee, the East Coast railway zone was formed with Waltair, Kurda and Sambalpur. However, there was a strong sentiment among the locals on setting up of a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters, she said.

She said that though the APRA has ‘subject to feasibilty’ condition for setting up the railway zone, they have urged the minister to consider the aspirations of the people and look into the demand. It may be recalled that the party MLA and BJP floor leader in the Assembly P Vishnu Kumar Raju had also submitted a representation to Piyush Goyal when the latter visited Nellore a couple of days ago. Sources said the party, which is finding it difficult to counter the allegations of TDP and the Congress over failure to render justice to the State, is hopeful that the announcement of railway zone would come as a face-saver for the party.

Konthala writes to PM

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and Uttarandhra Charcha Vedika convener Konathala Ramakrishna on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters during his visit to the port city on March 1. Ramakrishna, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said by granting railway zone, justice will be done to the city and its people. He said as per the 13th Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the Centre should take all measures for the progress and sustainable development of the successor State within 10 years from the appointed day.