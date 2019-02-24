Intermediate Board helpline for students restored

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The helpline to reach out to students facing exam blues and suicidal tendencies has been restored. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) set up the helpline for Intermediate students preparing for their final examinations and admission tests in premier institutions.

Following a report published in TNIE about dysfunctional helpline on Friday, the BIE officials swung into action and restored the facility with a new toll-free number (1800-274-9868) in place of the old one.

Apart from the toll free number, the BIE officials also arranged a landline number to receive queries from students with effect from Friday. The control room number 0866-2974130 has been set up at the BIE office. The helpline for students in distress is available round the clock.

Speaking to TNIE, Sikander, a spokesperson of the BIE, said, “We are getting calls on toll free number. In many cases they are related to general queries about the board exams and other related issues. Students can call the toll free number any time and get help. This has been started with an objective to wean students away from suicidal tendencies.”

The Intermediate Board examinations are scheduled to be held from February 27. Over 10 lakh students of both first and second year are going to take the examinations. Hall tickets are available online at jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in from Saturday. Student can download them from the website.