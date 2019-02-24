Jagan Mohan Reddy visit: TDP to move EC, YSRC denies charge

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that YSRC chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s London visit is to bring black money trough hawala route for the ensuing elections, TDP leaders on Saturday urged the Centre to respond to it. TDP MLC Buddha Venkanna and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao sought to know why the Central agencies such as CBI and ED are silent.

Alleging that the Centre is supporting Reddy’s plan to bring money from abroad and spend in the coming elections, the TDP leaders said they will lodge a complaint with the Central Election Commission on the issue.

Reacting to the allegations, YSRC official spokesperson K Pardhasarathi said the TDP is politicising the Jagan’s visit. “As Jagan will be busy in the next coming months in view of elections, he went to see his daughter. It is unfortunate that the TDP is politicising his visit,’’ he said. Pardhasaradhi added that the YSRC doesn’t need to lure the voters with money as the people are with the party.