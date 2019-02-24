No national party can form government at Centre sans backing of regional parties: Jayaprakash Narayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Predicting that no national party will emerge victorious without the help of the regional parties in the ensuing elections, Lok Satta party founder Jayaprakash Narayana has said that the practice of announcing freebies by both the Central and State governments and other parties just before the elections is not a healthy trend.

Releasing the draft of the party’s manifesto for the 2019 elections here on Saturday, he said Lok Satta would take a decision on contesting the elections or not within a week. “Our manifesto is not an election-oriented one, but one which wants to help the people make a decision that will change the course of their future,” he explained.

Stressing the need for an alternative to the ‘formula’ politics, he said before every election, parties and those in the government announced freebies. Almost all political parties compete with one another to entice voters with various promises, use money and muscle to influence the outcome. “There is a need for a change and an alternative to this system. There should be a limit to what needs to be given free and the priorities should be on health, education and infrastructure than anything else,” he said while emphasising that the Lok Satta is against such freebies.

The former bureaucrat, who sought a shift from party-centric administration to people-centric administration, wanted the parties which come to power to focus on it. He wanted the parties to give up the vote bank politics and policies.

Commenting on the ongoing debate and discussions over the federal cooperation, the Lok Satta founder opined that there is no need for the Centre’s intervention at the state-level or local level issues or decisions. Without compromising on national integrity and security, the State should be empowered with certain rights, he stressed.

“The ensuing 2019 general elections will bring in several changes and without the help of regional parties, no party can form government at the Centre,” he predicted.Most important among the 11-page booklet of the draft of people’s manifesto is social security of `2,000 for 1.25 lakh people.

Manifesto highlights

A new Lokayukta Act, under which ACB will function; Civil Rights Guarantee Act.

Rationalisation of teachers in accordance with a student-teacher ratio in the schools; free transport for students to schools, common exam (in two language mediums) for both private and government schools; mid-term exams and progress cards to home.

Family doctors system; one government super speciality hospital for every district; free medicine for all medical ailments

Basic Income Scheme of `2,000 in which all social welfare schemes will be integrated barring those meant for special categories.