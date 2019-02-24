Paramour killed minor with mother’s help in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Penuganchiprolu police solved the puzzle behind the murder of an eight-year-old girl. Her mother and the woman’s paramour killed the minor as the little girl discovered their illicit relationship, they said.

The shocking incident took place on February 20 when the minor, Vemula Eeswari, was strangled by accused Vemavarapu Manish.

The police clarified: “The accused, a resident of Guntur district, had developed intimacy with the girl’s mother Dhana Lakshmi while working at a factory in Penuganchiprolu mandal a few months ago. After Eeswari came to know about their relationship, the duo decided to stage her kidnap and kill her before she could tell her father, Vemula Krishna, about it.”

The mother sketched the plan and allowed Manish to enter into the house on Tuesday night while Krishna was asleep. Then, Manish kidnapped Eeswari and choked her to death in the fields, the police said.