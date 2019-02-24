Priests cultivating temple lands to get aid in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After commencing the implementation of Annadata Sukhibhava by depositing Rs 1,000 into the accounts of eligible farmers, the State government is contemplating extending the benefits under the scheme to the priests cultivating temple lands.

Addressing media persons at the Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Saturday, AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Chairperson Vemuri Anand Surya said that passbooks have been sanctioned in the name of priests enjoying the lands to provide them Rs 15,000 under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme.

Stating that the government has decided to ensure minimum wages of Rs 8,000 to the priests every month, he said that the government is planning to implement an insurance facility to private temple priests.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) made it clear that Aadhaar card is not mandatory for the farmers to get benefits under the scheme. The Chief Minister is personally monitoring the scheme and giving suggestions to ensure that all eligible farmers get the benefits, it said.