Railways makes refund claims easier for connecting journeys

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Indian Railways will now allow passengers to link two PNRs for connecting journey, both for IRCTC e-tickets as well as counter tickets. In a big passenger-friendly move, the Indian Railways is all set to introduce the concept of linking PNRs and improving its refund rules for connecting train journeys.

The new Indian Railways and IRCTC rules, which will be effective from April 1, state that when a passenger (with or without reservation) misses the connecting train due to the late running of the first train, then the fare for the travelled portion will be retained and the balance amount will be refunded.

This will be the fare of the untravelled portion of the journey. No cancellation or clerkage charges will be levied on passengers if they are able to surrender the ticket for refund within three hours of the actual arrival of the first train. The refund will be granted at the junction station.