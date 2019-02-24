School bus driver was not familiar with route: Accident report

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department, which prepared a report over the incident in which a school bus lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles on BRTS Road on Friday, found that driver C Durga Rao had poor driving skills and was not familiar with the route, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) S Venkateswara Rao said.

A team of transport department officials inspected the school bus after the incident and found that it was in condition and possessed a valid fitness certificate. Necessary action will be taken against the particular school management based on the comprehensive report to be submitted by the police department.

It may be noted around 10 persons sustained injuries when a private school bus rank amok at Sarada College Junction on BRTS Road in Vijayawada on Friday. The incident has put a spotlight on Road Transport Authority (RTA) and on the condition of the school buses across the district. Disclosing that school buses blatantly violated traffic rules, Rao said a majority of them boast of poor seating facility, have no first aid box, use unauthorised air horns and most importantly, are overloaded, he added.

According to RTA officials, about 2,500 buses are operated by various educational institutions in Krishna district. As per the Motor Vehicle Act, every bus should obtain a valid fitness certificate before plying on the roads. About 2,300 buses have obtained fitness certificates during the current year, he added.

Recently, following a complaint filed by parents that the bus drivers operated the vehicles under the influence of alcohol, a team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) carried out surprise checks on buses of a corporate school on BRTS Road. None of the management’s staff was present when breath analyser tests were conducted on the drivers, the RTA officials said. “A team of officials will carry out surprise checks and initiate action against the guilty school managements.”

Action against erring schools

2,500

Total number of school and college buses in Krishna district `5,000

Penalty will be levied on managements for running buses without fitness certificate

Equipment’s to be maintained in every

school bus:First Aid Box

Fire Extinguisher

Emergency door (Right side, back door glass)

Attender Railings on the steps