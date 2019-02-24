Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway SCR to run 36 special trains to clear summer rush

South Central Railway (SCR) will run 36 special trains between Hyderabad - Kochuveli, Hyderabad - Ernakulam to clear summer rush.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) will run 36 special trains between Hyderabad - Kochuveli, Hyderabad - Ernakulam to clear summer rush. These trains will consist of 19 coaches viz., one AC II tier, one AC III tier, 15 Sleeper Class and two Luggage-cum-Brake van coaches.

Train No. 07115 Hyderabad - Kochuveli special train will depart Hyderabad at 9 pm on May 4, 11 , 18 and 25, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Saturdays) and reach Kochuveli at 3.20 am on Mondays.

In the return direction, Train No. 07116 Kochuveli - Hyderabad Special Train will depart Kochuveli at 7:45 am on May 6, 13, 20 and 27, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, July 1 (Mondays) and reach Hyderabad at 2 pm on Tuesdays. En route, these special trains will also stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam and Kollam stations in both the directions.

Train No. 07117 Hyderabad - Ernakulam special train will depart Hyderabad at 12.50 pm on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, June 5, 12, 19 and 26  (Wednesdays) and reach Ernakulam at 5:30 pm on Thursdays. In the return direction, Train No. 07118 Ernakulam - Hyderabad special train will depart Ernakulam at 9:45 pm on May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, June 6, 13, 20 and 27 and reach Hyderabad at 10:55 pm on Fridays. En route, these special trains will also stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalam, Thrissur and Aluva stations in both the directions.

South Central Railway

