AP student tries to end life, condition stable

Published: 24th February 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upset over mother’s scolding for being irregular to college, a 16-year-old Intermediate girl student attempted suicide by slitting her throat with a blade at Venkatapuram thanda in Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district on Saturday morning.

The girl’s condition is said to be out of danger. According to the Nuzvid rural police, the girl was studying Intermediate second year at the government college in Nuzvid. 

On Friday, the college principal asked the girl to bring her parents to the college as she failed to maintain the necessary attendance for the academic year. 

When the girl told her mother that she was not given hall ticket for writing the public exam due to lack of attendance, the latter scolded her. “Upset over mother’s scolding, the girl took the hasty decision. As the parents admitted the girl to American Hospital immediately, her condition is now stable,” said the Nuzvid rural police.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

Suicide

