Temperature soars across AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Maximum temperatures in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions are touching almost 40 degrees celsius as on Saturday. Due to strong winds from east and south-east directions, dry weather conditions are prevailing across the State, which is likely to continue for 24 hours more.

People are experiencing severe heat condition right in February as the mercury-level is 3-4 degrees more than normal temperatures.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, maximum temperatures on the day were recorded in Kurnool (39.7 degrees celsius) and Nandigama of Krishna district (39.1 degrees celsius). Mercury in Tirupati, Anantapur, Vijayawada, Tuni and Jangamaheswarapuram were more than 38 degrees celsius.