Tension at Vambay Colony, man sets auto-rickshaws on fire

Mild tension prevailed near Excel Power Plant at Vambay Colony under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits on Saturday morning when an unidentified man set three autos on fire.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mild tension prevailed near Excel Power Plant at Vambay Colony under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits on Saturday morning when an unidentified man set three autos on fire. Though the incident took place in a residential colony, no casualties were reported.

According to Ajit Singh Nagar circle inspector Srinivas, the incident happened around 9 am and the residents of Vambay Colony (Block A) ran helter-skelter when three autos were set on fire. The residents tried to douse the flames with water and sand before alerting the fire and police officials.

“Three autos were gutted. Locals said the incident was a fallout of rivalry between two groups. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage,” the CI said. 

