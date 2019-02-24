Voting for YSRC is nothing but voting TRS and BJP, says N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said voting for the YSRC is nothing but voting for the BJP and TRS. As the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, both BJP and TRS are investing on the YSRC, he alleged.“Those three parties are working with a single agenda to damage the interests of Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said.

Addressing the party cadre through a teleconference on Saturday, Naidu wanted the party leaders to take the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the government to the public and expose the “collusion politics” of the Opposition parties. He also urged the TDP leaders to shun ego and work together for winning the elections.

“We had fought against the Centre for self-respect under the leadership of party founder NT Rama Rao and once again we are fighting for the same cause,’’ the TDP chief said.He said Maha Nayakudu is the history of the TDP and urged people to watch it. Reiterating that the BJP had betrayed AP by not according Special Category Status, he said AICC chief Rahul Gandhi revealed the same during a rally in Tirupati and assured to grant SCS to AP.

“We will support those parties which are standing with us at the national level,’’ Naidu asserted and wanted the people confront Modi, who is scheduled to visit Vizag on March 1, over his failure in implementing the rights and assurances given to AP.Meanwhile, Naidu, while holding Parliamentary segment-wise meetings, is learnt to have cleared the names of MLA candidates for most of the Assembly constituencies and kept some in pending in view of the stiff competition for the seats.

Modi, KCR, Jagan afraid of Naidu, tweets Lokesh

Vijayawada: Taking exception to the remarks of TRS working president KT Rama Rao that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will suffer a loss in the coming polls in AP, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the statements made by KTR clearly shows that PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy literally dream and are afraid of the Chief Minister.