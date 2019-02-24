Home Cities Vijayawada

Voting for YSRC is nothing but voting TRS and BJP, says N Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said voting for the YSRC is nothing but voting for the BJP and TRS.

Published: 24th February 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu

AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said voting for the YSRC is nothing but voting for the BJP and TRS. As the YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a puppet in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, both BJP and TRS are investing on the YSRC, he alleged.“Those three parties are working with a single agenda to damage the interests of Andhra Pradesh,’’ he said. 

Addressing the party cadre through a teleconference on Saturday, Naidu wanted the party leaders to take the welfare and development schemes being implemented by the government to the public and expose the “collusion politics” of the Opposition parties. He also urged the TDP leaders to shun ego and work together for winning the elections.

 “We had fought against the Centre for self-respect under the leadership of party founder NT Rama Rao and once again we are fighting for the same cause,’’ the TDP chief said.He said Maha Nayakudu is the history of the TDP and urged people to watch it. Reiterating that the BJP had betrayed AP by not according Special Category Status, he said AICC chief Rahul Gandhi revealed the same during a rally in Tirupati and assured to grant SCS to AP. 

“We will support those parties which are standing with us at the national level,’’ Naidu asserted and wanted the people confront Modi, who is scheduled to visit Vizag on March 1, over his failure in implementing the rights and assurances given to AP.Meanwhile, Naidu, while holding Parliamentary segment-wise meetings, is learnt to have cleared the names of MLA candidates for most of the Assembly constituencies and kept some in pending in view of the stiff competition for the seats.

Modi, KCR, Jagan afraid of Naidu, tweets Lokesh
Vijayawada: Taking exception to the remarks of TRS working president KT Rama Rao that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will suffer a loss in the coming polls in AP, IT Minister Nara Lokesh said the statements made by KTR clearly shows that PM Narendra Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy literally dream and are afraid of the Chief Minister.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp