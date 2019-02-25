Benelli’s adventure bikes launched in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Benelli, a leading manufacturer of premium bikes, launched two adventure tourers–TRK 502 and TRK 502 X–at its showroom in Prasadampadu here on Sunday.

Speaking to the media persons during the event, Benelli India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said the company, which is associated with Adishwar Auto Ride India (Mahavir Group), has re-launched its 3S facility in partnership with SV Auto Moto.

The showroom near Vijayawada also showcases other premium bikes by the manufacturer such as TNT 300, TNT 302 R and TNT 600. Prices of these bike range between `3 lakh and 7 lakh. Interested buyers can book them by visiting india.benelli.com and by paying `10,000 as advance, he said.

In a limited period offer, customers can avail `10,000 worth voucher that can be used to purchase accessories and apparels from the showroom at the time of delivery. All premium bikes will be provided with a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty, Vikas said. He also informed that the company has 150 customers in Amaravati region. Plans are also under consideration to organise safety awareness campaign for its customers.