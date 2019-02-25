Develop amenities in VMC layout: Staff union

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union has expressed its displeasure over the “inaction” of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in implementing the directive of Lokayukta pertaining to development of basic infrastructure in the layout of VMC employees at Gunadala in the city.

The Lokayukta directed the VMC to submit a detailed report over the delay in providing basic facilities in the layout.

According to the union leaders, the VMC purchased 55 acres of land from an NRI in 1996 when T Venkateswara Rao was the mayor to provide housing to the municipal corporation employees. A total of 711 plots of 100 sq mts each were developed for Class IV employees, 150 sq mts plots for Class III employees and 200 sq mts plots for other employees. Of the total, 647 plots were registered for housing purpose and 64 plots were not allotted to anybody due to various reasons.

During registration, all allottees paid the development cost of `1.4 crore for 200 sq mts, `1.08 crore for 150 sq mts and `72 lakh for 100 sq mts plots. Majority of them had paid the infrastructure and development charges as demanded and only after such payment the plots were registered in the name of the allottees. According to the layout rules, the developer should provide the basic infrastructure in the layout. The VMC was bound to provide the infrastructure as it collected development charges from the allottees. After the abolition of VGTM Urban Development Authority, the VMC and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) should take the responsibility of providing infrastructure in the layout of employees, the union leaders said.

Speaking to TNIE, AP Municipal Workers Union secretary A Ranganayakulu said even two decades after the plots were allotted to the employees, there was no sign of development in the layout. A report was submitted to the VMC reminding that it had collected `6.04 crore as infrastructure development cost from the allottees.

In 2012, the allottees had approached Lokayukta and it directed the VMC to provide infrastructure in the layout. Responding to the directive, the VMC stated that it had proposed to develop roads at an estimated cost of `1.47 crore in the entire layout, he said.

However, the VMC failed to complete the works and in return it submitted a report to the Lokayukta in June 2016 stating that it had developed roads and drains in the layout at a cost of `1.63 crore.

“How can the VMC officials claim bills worth `1.63 crore without developing the infrastructure in the layout at Gunadala,” Ranganayakulu questioned.

The Municipal Workers Union affiliated to AITUC, will organise demonstrations in the next couple of days demanding immediate development of basic infrastructure in the layout at Gunadala, he added.