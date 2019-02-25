Home Cities Vijayawada

Hijack call: Security beefed up at Vijayawada airport

After the threatening call, BCAS directed all airlines and CISF to beef up security at entry and exit points of airports.

Published: 25th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following a hijack threat call received by Air India’s Mumbai Control Centre on Saturday, security was beefed up at Vijayawada airport on Sunday as per the instructions given by Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). 

After the threatening call, BCAS directed all airlines and CISF to beef up security at entry and exit points of airports. There were also intelligence alerts that terrorists might resort to create unrest in the country after the  Pulwama attack  in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Vijayawada police sent additional force to the airport to enhance the security. All the vehicles entering into the airport are being thoroughly checked.  

When contacted Vijayawada Airport Director G Madhusudan Rao said they strengthened security at the airport as part of measures to ensure safety of passengers and thwart any untoward incident. “Usually, the security at the airport is very high. After the hijack threat call, security at the airport has been further strengthened. We are on high alert to combat any threat.”
A mock drill was conducted at the airport to ascertain the preparedness of the security staff at the airport to face any terror threat.

