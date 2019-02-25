NCC ‘C’ certificate exam

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: NCC cadets appeared for ‘C’ certificate examination in Kakinada on Sunday. The exam was conducted under the aegis of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Group Head Quarters, Kakinada for the candidates from Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Gannavaram, Eluru, Narasapur and Kakinada.

The cadets took part in a parade, rifle shooting and other practical tests conducted as part of it on the premises APSP 3rd Batallion.

The written phase of the exam will be conducted on March 3. Around 1,653 senior cadets, both boys and girls, will take the test.