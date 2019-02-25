Prove anti-Dalit charge: MLA to YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing his political opponents of conspiring against him unable to face him politically, TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has challenged the YSRC leaders to prove their allegations that he spoke against Dalits.

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday evening, the Denduluru MLA said he would quit politics if the YSRC proves its allegations against him. Maintaining that the video that went viral on social media a couple of days ago showing him making comments against Dalits was doctored, he said only 30 seconds of two-and-half minutes of the actual video of his speech was edited and posted.

“To all those who have found fault with me seeing the video, I request you to watch the complete video to know the truth,” he said, while emphasising that he respects Dalits and has never spoken against them. He asked his detractors not to create a chasm between him and Dalits, while maintaining that he never played caste politics. He said he apologises to all those who were hurt seeing the video and appealed to them to watch the full video.

Lashing out at ‘publication house’ of the YSRC, he said he will lodge a complaint with Press Council of India against it. He claimed that the YSRC has no candidates to field from Denduluru in the coming elections.