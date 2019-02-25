Home Cities Vijayawada

Prove anti-Dalit charge: MLA to YSRC

Speaking to mediapersons here on Sunday evening, the Denduluru MLA said he would quit politics if the YSRC proves its allegations against him.

Published: 25th February 2019 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Denduluru TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing his political opponents of conspiring against him unable to face him politically, TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar has challenged the YSRC leaders to prove their allegations that he spoke against Dalits. 

Speaking to media persons here on Sunday evening, the Denduluru MLA said he would quit politics if the YSRC proves its allegations against him. Maintaining that the video that went viral on social media a couple of days ago showing him making comments against Dalits was doctored, he said only 30 seconds of two-and-half minutes of the actual video of his speech was edited and posted. 

“To all those who have found fault with me seeing the video, I request you to watch the complete video to know the truth,” he said, while emphasising that he respects Dalits and has never spoken against them.  He asked his detractors not to create a chasm between him and Dalits, while maintaining that he never played caste politics. He said he apologises to all those who were hurt seeing the video and appealed to them to watch the full video. 

Lashing out at ‘publication house’ of the YSRC, he said he will lodge a complaint with Press Council of India against it.  He claimed that the YSRC has no candidates to field from Denduluru in the coming elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC  anti-Dalit charge Chintamaneni Prabhakar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp