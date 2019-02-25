Suspecting fidelity, man slits wife’s throat 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 29-year-old man who suspected her wife’s fidelity slit her throat with a knife used for chopping vegetables in Krishna district on Sunday afternoon. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital where her condition was said to be critical.

The shocking incident took place in Kanchikacherla town and the accused was identified as Kommukuri Devaraju (29), a daily wage worker.

According to local police, Devaraju had a heated argument with his wife Jyothi around 11 am over conflicts in their marriage. The accused, who had come to the town on the day, had reportedly made up his mind to kill Jyothi as he was suspicious that she had an extramarital affair. He allegedly expressed his disagreement as she spoke for long hours over phone.

Devaraju fled after he attacked Jyothi. Noticing her bleeding profusely, passersby admitted her to the Kanchikacherla government hospital and informed the local police. For better treatment, she was brought to Vijayawada.

“Jyothi was beaten on her face and then attacked with a knife that Devaraju had brought along with him. We have taken Jyothi’s statement and filed a case under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder),” the police said.