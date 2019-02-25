Home Cities Vijayawada

Suspecting fidelity, man slits wife’s throat 

A 29-year-old man who suspected her wife’s fidelity slit her throat with a knife used for chopping vegetables in Krishna district on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 25th February 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Knife

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 29-year-old man who suspected her wife’s fidelity slit her throat with a knife used for chopping vegetables in Krishna district on Sunday afternoon. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and later referred to Vijayawada Government General Hospital where her condition was said to be critical.
The shocking incident took place in Kanchikacherla town and the accused was identified as Kommukuri Devaraju (29), a daily wage worker.

According to local police, Devaraju had a heated argument with his wife Jyothi around 11 am over conflicts in their marriage. The accused, who had come to the town on the day, had reportedly made up his mind to kill Jyothi as he was suspicious that she had an extramarital affair. He allegedly expressed his disagreement as she spoke for long hours over phone.  

Devaraju fled after he attacked Jyothi. Noticing her bleeding profusely, passersby admitted her to the Kanchikacherla government hospital and informed the local police. For better treatment, she was brought to Vijayawada. 

“Jyothi was beaten on her face and then attacked with a knife that Devaraju had brought along with him. We have taken Jyothi’s statement and filed a case under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder),” the police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fidelity Government General Hospital Throat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp