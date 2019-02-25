Work on unit to separate blood components comes to a halt

Kiranmai Tutika By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting up of a unit for separation of blood components at the new Government General Hospital (GGH) in the city has come to a grinding halt due to the delay in release of funds by the Finance Department. Though part of the machinery required for the unit has been received, it needs to get a few key components and accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) to be operational.

At present, the GGH requires around 40-50 units of blood a day on an average. Against the requirement, the blood bank is able to supply up to 35 units of blood a day. Private blood banks are charging over Rs 6,000 per unit of platelets. Poor patients are finding it extremely difficult to bear the cost.

Though the unit for separation of blood components was sanctioned long ago, the work is progressing at a snail’s pace. Around 16 apparatuses for the unit were received in August 2018. Later, there is little progress in the project.

According to sources, equipment worth Rs 5 lakh has been received so far. The remaining equipment and other necessary infrastructure is estimated to cost Rs 15-20 lakh.

The equipment that is yet to be procured includes blood storage cabinets, sterile tube connectors, hot air oven, autoclave machine etc. Once all the equipment is procured, the unit needs to get accreditation from the NABH to be operational, which may take more time.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official who is handling the project, said, “There is no progress in setting up of the unit at the GGH in the last six months. We are eagerly waiting for the release of funds to complete the project at the earliest.”