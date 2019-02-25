Youth arrested for sexually exploiting minor girl

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: G Konduru police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old man for cheating a minor girl in the name of love and sexually exploiting her.

Following a complaint lodged by girl’s parents, a case of rape under Section 376 of IPC and relevant Sections of POCSO Act has been registered against him.

According to G Kondur police, the accused was identified as Rambabu (22) of Anumallanka village. He is presently working in a private company in Vijayawada. Befriending with the minor girl, who resides in the same colony, the accused developed intimacy and sexually exploited her.

When the issue came to the notice of the girl’s parents, they demanded him to marry the girl. When he refused to accept their proposal, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint, police said.