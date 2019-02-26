Home Cities Vijayawada

Bihar cybercriminals dupe retd teacher of `1.04 lakh  

Shocked upon seeing the messages, she approached the cybercrime police on Monday and lodged a complaint.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   A retired school teacher in Patamata faced the biggest shock in her life when she came to know that `1.04 lakh cash in her bank account was withdrawn from various ATMs by cybercriminals in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Shocked upon seeing the messages, she approached the cybercrime police on Monday and lodged a complaint. According to police, the victim Nalini Jayanthi, 63, is a retired government school teacher and is residing in her own flat under Patamata police station limits. On Sunday night, she received five messages from SBI bank that `1.04 lakh  in her bank account was withdrawn from four various ATMs in Bihar and Jharkhand. 

When she checked, she found the criminals had cloned her ATM/debit card and withdrew the money.  “By observing the bank statement, her ATM card was used to withdraw the amount,” the police said. 

