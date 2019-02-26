Home Cities Vijayawada

Fatwa against TDP ticket aspirant in Vijayawada West constituency

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Pushing high the political temperatures by another notch in Vijayawada West Constituency, which has sizable Muslim population, a fatwa was issued on Shabana Khatoon, daughter of incumbent MLA Jaleel Khan, who is aspiring to contest the elections on TDP ticket from Vijayawada West Constituency to not enter politics without Burqa. 

The fatwa was issued by Muslim clerics in the city based on the complaint by former mayor and TDP leader Mallika Begum.Fatwas against Mallika Begum when she aspired to contest Assembly elections at that time. Till date, she blames the fatwa as a reason for her defeat.Jama Masjid Maulana Abdul Qadir Rizvi on Monday in presence of media announced that Fatwa that was issued against Mallika Begum in 2009 is also applicable to Shabana Khatoon. “It is applicable to every Muslim woman,” he stressed.

Since the time, Jaleel Khan met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with his daughter seeking party ticket for her and got assurance, there has been dissent in the party cadre in Vijayawada West Constituency.  Party senior leader Nagul Meera, who is also aspiring to contest from Vijayawada West Constituency on the party ticket and other leaders including Mallika Begum expressed their unhappiness to party leadership. 

Begum, who still holds Jaleel Khan responsible for her defeat in 2009 decried the ‘injustice’ and demanded to know how can there be different rules for women in the Muslim community. “What is applicable to me as per fatwa, should also be applicable to Jaleel Khan’s daughter Shabana Khatoon. Pointing out the same I approached our religious elders and today they announced that Fatwa issued in 2009 is also applicable to Khatoon,” Mallika Begum told TNIE. 

She staged a protest at Jama Masjid in Vijayawada One Town area on Saturday and again on Monday.  
Maintaining that times have changed since 2009, Jaleel Khan said even in Muslim countries, women are being encouraged in jobs and politics. On the Fatwa against his daughter, he said “What Fatwa, what woman? Times have changed. We will contest the elections.”

