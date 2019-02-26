Leaders musn’t make political remarks on hill shrine: EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling and Opposition parities were appealed not to make political remarks on the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in order to protect its sanctity. Warning of stern action a similar situation recurs, the EO was commenting on the political remarks made by minister Paritala Sunitha, while visiting the hill shrine on Monday.

She said that necessary directions have been given to concerned officials in this regard. Earlier, the trust board committee of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which met in Vijayawada on Monday has decided to appoint a consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) to transform the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple as a world class pilgrimage destination under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of Union Ministry of Tourism.

In December 2018, Executive Officer V Koteswaramma wrote to Union Ministry of Tourism seeking necessary funds under the PRASAD scheme to transform the hill shrine into an ideal location for promoting spirituality.

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Koteswaramma said that major infrastructure works such as earth filling, landscaping, fencing, lighting, pavements, footpaths, walking space, drinking water facility, storm water drains, eco-friendly transport system, ropeway, water transportation among others will be developed by the devasthanam with Central funds.

Other resolutions passed in the meeting include housing facility for employees, laying fence in the temple owned lands, offering laddu prasadam and sacred cloth to the cultural artists, installation of Durga idol at Siddhartha Academy and allowing devotees to have pradakshanam between 3 am to 4 am on the hill shrine. Trust Board Committee chairperson Y Gouranga Babu and other members were also present.