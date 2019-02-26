Home Cities Vijayawada

Leaders musn’t make political remarks on hill shrine: EO

The ruling and Opposition parities were appealed not to make political remarks on the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in order to protect its sanctity. 

Published: 26th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The ruling and Opposition parities were appealed not to make political remarks on the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple in order to protect its sanctity. Warning of stern action a similar situation recurs, the EO was commenting on the political remarks made by minister Paritala Sunitha, while visiting the hill shrine on Monday. 

She said that necessary directions have been given to concerned officials in this regard. Earlier, the trust board committee of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, which met in Vijayawada on Monday has decided to appoint a consultant for preparation of detailed project report (DPR) to transform the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple as a world class pilgrimage destination under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) of Union Ministry of Tourism.

In December 2018, Executive Officer V Koteswaramma wrote to Union Ministry of Tourism seeking necessary funds under the PRASAD scheme to transform the hill shrine into an ideal location for promoting spirituality. 

Disclosing the details to mediapersons, Koteswaramma said that major infrastructure works such as earth filling, landscaping, fencing, lighting, pavements, footpaths, walking space, drinking water facility, storm water drains, eco-friendly transport system, ropeway, water transportation among others will be developed by the devasthanam with Central funds. 

Other resolutions passed in the meeting include housing facility for employees, laying fence in the temple owned lands, offering laddu prasadam and sacred cloth to the cultural artists, installation of Durga idol at Siddhartha Academy and allowing devotees to have pradakshanam between 3 am to 4 am on the hill shrine.  Trust Board Committee chairperson Y Gouranga Babu and other members were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp