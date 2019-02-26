Naidu directs ‘silent’ ministers to speak up, counter Oppn onslaught 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have expressed his displeasure with some of his Cabinet colleagues for their failure in countering the allegations of Opposition party leaders. As a result, the TDP chief said, he was forced to counter the allegations of Opposition parties himself.

After the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister hosted lunch for the ministers, during which he is understood to have tried to boost their confidence by stating that the TDP is far ahead of the Opposition parties and will achieve remarkable victory in the ensuring elections.

While analysing survey reports, according to which the TDP is marching ahead, Naidu said that the effective implementation of the welfare and development schemes, despite facing cash crunch, helped the party secure support of people. While underscoring the need for countering the allegations of the Opposition parties, Naidu expressed displeasure with the attitude of some ministers and wanted them to be more proactive at least from now onwards as the polls are round the corner.

A minister told TNIE that Naidu, during the luncheon meeting, only made a passing remark that except three to four ministers, the remaining were not responding to the allegations raised by the Opposition parties. When minister K Atchannaidu said the statements of TRS working president KT Rama Rao will only benefit the TDP, Naidu directed the ministers to counter the Opposition’s allegations.

A minister spoke about a social media message that the Centre may wage a war with Pakistan and postpone the elections as the chances of the BJP winning elections are bleak. However, Naidu did not respond on the issue.

TDP to stay out of MLC elections

To focus on general elections, the TDP has decided to stay away from the MLC elections for two Graduate and one Teachers constituencies. However, the TDP will contest from the local bodies constituency from Visakhapatnam district.