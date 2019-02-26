Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Purchasing affordable house made easier due to reduction in GST’

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, Rajalingam said that construction sector has been facing a severe crisis due to implementation of GST.

Published: 26th February 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The reduction of Good and Service Tax (GST) on under construction housing segment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on real estate sector would realise the dream of owning a house for public, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Vijayawada Chapter, chairperson G Rajalingam said.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday, Rajalingam said that construction sector has been facing a severe crisis due to implementation of GST. But the GST Council made certain changes in the definition of affordable housing carpet area and cost. Properties costing up to `45 lakh will be now be considered as affordable. Now buyers can easily purchase houses with a carpet area of 90 square metre in metropolitan cities and 60 square metre in non-metro cities, he said.

NAREDCO General Secretary B Amarnath welcomed the move by the GST Council to reduce tax on affordable housing to 1 per cent from 8 per cent. At present, the construction sector is reeling under a severe crisis due to a steep hike in prices of cement bag, steel and other essential commodities, he said. Rajalingam also appealed to the government to appoint an authority to streamline the cement prices to benefit the construction sector. NAREDCO Vijayawada Chapter president V Subba Rao and treasurer Ch Venkateswarulu and others were  also present.

