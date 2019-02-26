Home Cities Vijayawada

Rama Rao takes over as VMC commissioner

M Rama Rao took over as the 23rd commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   M Rama Rao took over as the 23rd commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday. He has been shifted from Srikakulam where he served as the District Collector. He has succeeded J Nivas, who has been transferred as the Srikakulam District Collector. 

Briefing mediapersons soon after taking charge, Rama Rao said he would prioritise implementation of VMC decisions, including maintenance of sanitation and recycling of wet and dry waste segregated from households and commercial establishments in a full-fledged manner. In this regard, he sought the cooperation of the residents and urged them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in Vijayawada.

Asked about the chances of the city getting a better ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey, he said he will work to develop the city on all fronts without aspiring for ranks. Recalling that teamwork made Bobbili municipality get an award from AP Greening and Beautification Corporation, he said  the same will replicated here. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp