Rama Rao takes over as VMC commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: M Rama Rao took over as the 23rd commissioner of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on Monday. He has been shifted from Srikakulam where he served as the District Collector. He has succeeded J Nivas, who has been transferred as the Srikakulam District Collector.

Briefing mediapersons soon after taking charge, Rama Rao said he would prioritise implementation of VMC decisions, including maintenance of sanitation and recycling of wet and dry waste segregated from households and commercial establishments in a full-fledged manner. In this regard, he sought the cooperation of the residents and urged them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in Vijayawada.

Asked about the chances of the city getting a better ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2019 survey, he said he will work to develop the city on all fronts without aspiring for ranks. Recalling that teamwork made Bobbili municipality get an award from AP Greening and Beautification Corporation, he said the same will replicated here.