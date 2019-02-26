Home Cities Vijayawada

Two held after Rs 63 lakh cash seized at Vijayawada railway station

Sleuths of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons who carried Rs 63 lakh in a joint raid at Vijayawada Railway Station on Monday.

Published: 26th February 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Police

Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police DSRP M Venkateswarlu showing Rs 63 lakhs seized from P Suresh on Monday at Vijayawada. (Express Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sleuths of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons who carried Rs 63 lakh in a joint raid at Vijayawada Railway Station on Monday. From their possession, the officials seized the cash and handed over the case to the Income Tax (I-T) department.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP) M Venkateswarlu, the duo, identified as  Potnuri Satish, 25, and his father Someswara Rao, 55, hail from Narsannapet of Srikakulam district. The duo was reportedly on the way to Nellore to purchase gold ornaments.

During the raid as part of their regular duties, the GRP and RPF Police suspected the two persons, who were found carrying a bag on Platform No. 1 in the railway station. When the son and father gave evasive answers during questioning, the officers found Rs 63 lakh of unaccounted cash when they inspected the bag. The cash has been seized.  

“They could not produce any evidence pertaining to the cash they were carrying. During our probe, they said the cash belongs to the proprietor of Sri Lalitha Jewellers (Narsannapet) Thangudu Srinivasa Rao. They were on their way to Nellore to buy gold ornaments from one DP Rahul. Srinivasa Rao and Rahul were  asked to come to Vijayawada and appear before the I-T officials,” said DSRP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada RPF Vijayawada Railway Police Vijayawada cash seized

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp