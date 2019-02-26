Two held after Rs 63 lakh cash seized at Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested two persons who carried Rs 63 lakh in a joint raid at Vijayawada Railway Station on Monday. From their possession, the officials seized the cash and handed over the case to the Income Tax (I-T) department.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Railway Police (DSRP) M Venkateswarlu, the duo, identified as Potnuri Satish, 25, and his father Someswara Rao, 55, hail from Narsannapet of Srikakulam district. The duo was reportedly on the way to Nellore to purchase gold ornaments.

During the raid as part of their regular duties, the GRP and RPF Police suspected the two persons, who were found carrying a bag on Platform No. 1 in the railway station. When the son and father gave evasive answers during questioning, the officers found Rs 63 lakh of unaccounted cash when they inspected the bag. The cash has been seized.

“They could not produce any evidence pertaining to the cash they were carrying. During our probe, they said the cash belongs to the proprietor of Sri Lalitha Jewellers (Narsannapet) Thangudu Srinivasa Rao. They were on their way to Nellore to buy gold ornaments from one DP Rahul. Srinivasa Rao and Rahul were asked to come to Vijayawada and appear before the I-T officials,” said DSRP.