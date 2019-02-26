Waste mgmt: German team to draft plan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of representatives from Hamburg, Germany will tour Vijayawada over the next four days from Tuesday to draft an action plan for improving solid waste management, roads, drainage system, tax collection, intelligent transport system and secured water supply systems.

The German delegation has reached the city on Sunday evening as part of their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with VMC to find solution for sewerage management, tax collection and others. On Monday, the team convened a meeting with municipal commissioner M Rama Rao at Command Control Centre.

The team is likely to convene meetings with representatives of Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation and CRDA.