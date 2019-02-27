Boy driving toy car halts vehicular traffic at Vijayawada's Benz Circle

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was a scene taken straight from Hollywood flick Baby’s Day Out! Taking everyone by surprise and bringing the vehicular traffic at the busy Benz Circle to a halt for some time, a 5-year-old boy drove his battery operated toy car on the hustle-bustle Bandar Road on Tuesday.

According to police, Pinnamaneni Sriram was playing inside his house in P&T Colony with the toy car around 11 am. His father Sravan Kumar left home for work unmindful that his son followed him on his toy car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Ravi Shankar Reddy said Sriram drove his toy car approximately for 1 km away from his house in search of his father, but no one bothered to stop the kid driving on the busy Bandar Road.

“Though many heavy vehicles passed on the road at that time, luckily no untoward incident happened. Some pedestrians, who saw the boy driving the toy car, stopped him and alerted us,” the traffic police said.

“Our staff handed over the boy to his parents. We counselled the boy’s parents to keep a watch on his movements henceforth to prevent any untoward incident.” the Traffic DCP said.