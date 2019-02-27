Home Cities Vijayawada

Boy driving toy car halts vehicular traffic at Vijayawada's Benz Circle

5-year-old Pinnamaneni Sriram was playing inside his house in P&T Colony around 11 am when he started driving approximately 1 km away following his unmindful father.

Published: 27th February 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada toy car, traffic police

The boy driving the toy car | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: It was a scene taken straight from Hollywood flick Baby’s Day Out! Taking everyone by surprise and bringing the vehicular traffic at the busy Benz Circle to a halt for some time, a 5-year-old boy drove his battery operated toy car on the hustle-bustle Bandar Road on Tuesday.

According to police, Pinnamaneni Sriram was playing inside his house in P&T Colony with the toy car around 11 am. His father Sravan Kumar left home for work unmindful that his son followed him on his toy car.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A Ravi Shankar Reddy said Sriram drove his toy car approximately for 1 km away from his house in search of his father, but no one bothered to stop the kid driving on the busy Bandar Road.

“Though many heavy vehicles passed on the road at that time, luckily no untoward incident happened. Some pedestrians, who saw the boy driving the toy car, stopped him and alerted us,” the traffic police said.
“Our staff handed over the boy to his parents. We counselled the boy’s parents to keep a watch on his movements henceforth to prevent any untoward incident.” the Traffic DCP said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada Traffic Police Vijayawada child car

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp