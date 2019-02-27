Home Cities Vijayawada

Centre presents award to AP Capital Region Development Authority for promoting digital payments

The APCRDA will soon roll out a One Digital Card for all payments in Amaravati City.

Shan Mohan, hardeep Singh Puri

Shan Mohan, CEO Amaravati Smart City and Team received the Digital Payment Award from Hardeep Singh Puri. (Photo| Twitter/ Amravati)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs conferred the Digital Payment Award on Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. CEO of Amaravati Smart City S Shan Mohan received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri.  

The Smart Cities Digital Payments Awards 2018 ‘100 days Challenge in 100 Smart Cities’ is part of the ministry’s endeavour to guide, motivate, recognise and reward the Smart Cities for promoting digital payments and carrying out innovative payment initiatives.

Under this initiative, the APCRDA received the award for its Amaravati First Resident Card. The initiative taken by Amaravati to launch its Amaravati First Resident Card was selected as a case study in the Best Practices in Digital Payments by Smart Cities Mission.

The APCRDA has planned for a rollout of a virtual card, which brings an essence of Digital City, One Digital Card for all the payments in Amaravati City. “Amaravati First Resident Card” is an Account-based open loop system, which is QR-enabled for third-party services and generated by seeding with Aadhaar Number. The first resident card usage is planned for about 1,10,000 citizens in the first phase and shall be scaled with reference to the Household Survey, which takes place periodically.

The ‘Amaravati First Resident Card’ can be generated through a citizen portal, mobile app and a kiosk with a single click. This card is envisaged to have an integration with one of the leading payment bank for all the cashless transactions, for all G2G, G2C and G2B services, municipality services (high-valued services such as layout approval, building permissions, development permissions, annuity under land pooling scheme, EPC contracts, property tax, water tax, trade license fee, sewerage charges, property mutation fee and advertisement tax among others), retail services, cashless multimode transport, tourism services, toll payments and public restaurants.

