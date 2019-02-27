German team begins Amaravati inspection

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day one of their inspection in Vijayawada on Tuesday, members of the delegation from Hamburg , Germany accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials visited the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Amaravati.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (General) D Chandrasekhar said during their visit, the APCRDA officials gave a presentation to them over the progress of the construction of Amaravati and other ongoing projects.

On Wednesday, the team will visit the IGC to review the functioning of Real-Time Governance Society (RGTS) and give a powerpoint presentation over different projects being executed at Hamburg, he said.

Later, the team will visit Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard where the VMC commenced functioning of plastic wastes recycling plant, biomining, construction and demolition waste recycling plant and biomethanation projects, he added.

Civic ratings

Vijayawada and Tirupati Municipal Corporations from Andhra Pradesh have achieved three star ratings under garbage free city category of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MouHA). In this regard, an announcement was communicated to the officials of VMC officials by Swatcch Bharat Mission on Tuesday. The officials are likely to receive the award from the President and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs