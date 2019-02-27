Home Cities Vijayawada

German team begins Amaravati inspection

Published: 27th February 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day one of their inspection in Vijayawada on Tuesday, members of the delegation from Hamburg , Germany accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials visited the Interim Government Complex (IGC) at Amaravati.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (General) D Chandrasekhar said during their visit, the APCRDA officials gave a presentation to them over the progress of the construction of Amaravati and other ongoing projects.

On Wednesday, the team will visit the IGC to review the functioning of Real-Time Governance Society (RGTS) and give a powerpoint presentation over different projects being executed at Hamburg, he said.
Later, the team will visit Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard where the VMC commenced functioning of plastic wastes recycling plant, biomining, construction and demolition waste recycling plant and biomethanation projects, he added.

Civic ratings

Vijayawada and Tirupati Municipal Corporations from Andhra Pradesh have achieved three star ratings under garbage free city category of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MouHA). In this regard, an announcement was communicated to the officials of VMC officials by Swatcch Bharat Mission on Tuesday. The officials are likely to receive the award from the President and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp